Two men dead in separate situations

Two men are dead in separate situations in different parts of the country.
A man identified as Atiba Hamlet was found with multiple stab wounds to his neck.
His body was found at Belle Eau Road in Belmont last night.
And in the other incident a man was shot some 13 times in St. Joseph.
The deceased is identified as Simon “Chinee” Moss.
Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Moss who was a car parts dealer, was seated in his vehicle outside his St. Joseph home, last night when a gunman approached him and opened fire.
Mr. Moss was hit several times.
He was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he died while undergoing emergency surgery.
Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service visited the scene.
Investigations are underway.
