21-year-old WASA worker charged with murder of McDonald’s manager

21-year-old Israel Jabarrie Durant has been charged with the murder of McDonald’s manager Ashmeed Mohammed.
Mr. Durant is an employee of the Water And Sewerage Authority
Yesterday Mr. Durant, also known as WASA and Barry, of Chaconia Avenue, Coconut Drive, Morvant, went before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle in the Port-of-Spain Court.
He was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and robbing Mr. Mohammed’s co-worker of a $900 cellphone during the incident at the restaurant on may 20th.
Magistrate Busby-Earle-Caddle advised police prosecutor Sgt. Rawle Ramharrack to ensure that the homicide detective who investigated the case, provides a summary of the evidence to Mr. Durant’s defence attorney within a reasonable time.
The magistrate also suggested that the officer complete the investigative file in the case, which needs to be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before a state attorney is assigned to prosecute.
38-year-old Mr. Mohammed, of Vega de Oropouche, Sangre Grande, was at work when he was shot and killed by three men.
Mr. Durant was arrested at his workplace in St. Helena last Thursday.
He has to return to court on August 8th.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.