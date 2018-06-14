Probe started after lists of members of “Rasta City” gang circulated on social media

A probe has started into the origins of three lists being circulated on social media.
The lists carry the names and photographs of men said to be members of the “Rasta City” gang.
Yesterday National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon and Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams said they are aware of the lists.
But their authenticity is yet to be confirmed.
The lists include the men’s names, alias, addresses and their alleged roles in the gang’s factions operating in Beetham Gardens and several communities in east Port-of-Spain.
They also include photographs of each alleged gang member, which appeared to be “mug shots” taken when they were arrested by police for various offences in the past.
It has been reported on social media that at the end of the month of Ramadan tomorrow there would be bloodshed.
Commissioner Williams was cautious in giving his assurances.
Yesterday Public Information Officer of the Police Service, ASP Michael Jackman said the lists are sending a strong message to law enforcement.
National Security Minister Edmund Dillon also told members of the media there is a plan, which would include religious leaders.
The Minister was speaking during a walkabout yesterday.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.