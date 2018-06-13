I955 FM


Florida man fatally shoots 4 children then turns gun on himself after 21 hour stand off

Posted on June 13, 2018 by newscenter5

flordia-hostageA man in the U.S state of Florida fatally shot 4 children before turning the gun on himself after a 21-hour standoff.

 

Police found 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., dead in the apartment where he had held the children hostage in Orlando.

 

The children are aged 1 to 12.

 

Mr. Lindsey was the father of two of the children.

 

He was a felon on probation for arson among other charges.

 

His girlfriend had called police after he battered her during an argument.

 

A family lawyer identified the 4 children shot dead as 12-year-old Iraya, 10-year-old Lillia, 6-year-old Aidan, and Dove, who was 1-year-old.

 

Orlando police chief John Mina calls Monday’s incident “a very tragic and sad ending”.

