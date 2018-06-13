Senators debate Children’s Community Residences Bill

Senators have debated the contents of the Children’s Community Residences Bill.
Some yesterday expressed concerns about the bill, but the government, via its Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayana Webster Roy, said the bill would provide a safe haven for children in troubled situations.
However, the Opposition is not so sure.
Minister Webster Roy told the house the legislation would seek to strengthen those systems, which are supposed to protect children.
But Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen said the legislation alone cannot protect children.
