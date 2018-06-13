Female intern at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex has been sent home pending investigation into racist statements

A female intern attached to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex has been sent home pending an investigation into racist statements she reportedly posted on her Facebook page.
The intern is reported to have posted derogatory remarks about east Indians on line.
The medical association has condemned the statements and yesterday Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed she was taken off active duty.
The minister said the investigation should not take very long.
In a release yesterday the medical association said it does not condone derogatory statements in any way from any health care provider.
It said it would work with all stakeholders to ensure the highest quality of care is delivered to all patients without bias.
