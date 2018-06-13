I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Police arrest Talparo man after a loaded gun was found in his possession

Posted on June 13, 2018 by newscenter5

arrest-picPolice arrested a 23-year-old Talparo man after a loaded revolver was reportedly found in his possession.

 

Acting on intelligence a team of officers went to a popular bar in arima where they searched the suspect.

 

The officers say they found a .38 revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition.

 

The team consisted officers of the northern division special investigations unit northern division area east task force and arima cid.

 

The man will appear before an arima magistrate today. Ndsiu’s pc kerr is investigating.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *