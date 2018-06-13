Police who shot and killed Laventille man says he was a main suspect in several shootings involving police officers

Police say 19-year-old Shane Fraser was wanted in connection with several shooting incidents.
Yesterday officers of the Inter Agency Task Force fatally shot Mr. Fraser at his home on Picton Road, Laventille.
According to a police report, at about 2.30 am officers went to Mr. Fraser’s home to execute a search warrant.
The officers say Mr. Fraser shot them at.
They returned fire hitting Mr. Fraser, who later died at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.
Mr. Fraser was said to be the main suspect in a series of shootings involving police officers.
Investigations are continuing.
