Galleons Passage on its way to Trinidad & Tobago….but….

The Galleons Passage is on its way to Trinidad and Tobago but modification works have not been completed.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Colm Imbert yesterday told the parliament the enhancement work would now be undertaken at a shipyard here.

The Minister was responding to a question posed by Couva south MP Rudranath Indarsingh.

According to the Minister because of an embargo against Cuba, the materials and equipment needed to carry out the work could not be sent from Australia.

The Minister said when the vessel gets here the work will be done in phases.

Minister Imbert also explained that the vessel could be worked in its present form.

He also said the vessel is already classified.

The Minister also explained that the hurdle is not the fault of his government but it is on the seller.

The vessel arrived in Cuba on May 26th.

It started its journey from China in March and was to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago by the month of May.

There have been several delays in getting the 17.4 million U.S. dollar vessel here.