Two charges for knife wielding school girl

Two charges are slapped on the student who allegedly stabbed a schoolmate during a fight at the Williamsville Junction.

The 15-year-old schoolgirl has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

The alleged attacker and the wounded 15-year-old are students of the Williamsville Secondary School.

The girl charged is expected to appear in front of a Magistrate at the Princes Town Court today.

It is also reported today that the wounded girl who was slashed on the face, chest and left hand during the fight, was discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Education assures counseling will be given to the now expelled alleged attacker.

Yesterday, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said counseling is being arranged.

Minister Gadsby-Dolly said a knife is the most popular weapon used in school violence.

She noted schools without a history of violence are now seeing incidents such as these.

Dr. Gadsby-Dolly said the police service had been asked to assist in keeping order among students even outside of the school compound.

Further the Minister said the role of parents is critical in curbing the current surge of student violence.