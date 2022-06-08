Hundreds seeking jobs on Royal Caribbean

NAPA

Hundreds of people seeking jobs on Royal Caribbean Cruise Liners showed up at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain.

The crowd yesterday became angry and complained about the management of the application process.

There were long lines and the organisers of the process did not see many people.

Police officers were called into quell the tempered and keep control of the situation.

At the end of the day hundreds were not seen and they were told to return on Friday.

The recruitment drive follows a memorandum of understanding between Royal Caribbean and the Ministry of Tourism.

The MOT aims at facilitating employment for locals.

Several positions are to be filled.

The Ministry of Tourism yesterday said the response was overwhelming.

It said because of the response Royal Caribbean will stay on an extra day at NAPA so it can see other applicants.