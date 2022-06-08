Police question teen involved in stabbing incident at Williamsville Junction

Police have been questioning a 15-year-old female student of the Williamsville Secondary School who was reportedly involved in a stabbing incident.

Another female student of the school was wounded during the incident.

The victim’s grandmother describes what took place on Monday, as tragic

She also gave an update on her granddaughter’s condition after she was stabbed in the chest and face.

Up to last evening the student was still being treated at hospital.

The grandmother said the teen has been bullied at school.

The grandmother is wondering how the student came into possession of the knife used in the attack on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Williamsville Junction.

It was reported to be the 2nd fight of the afternoon.

President of the Williamsville to Princes Town Taxi Association says incidents involving students happen regularly.

Up to late last evening the Form 2 suspect was being questioned by police.