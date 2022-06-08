Shopkeeper Edwin Joseph shot dead in Petit Valley

A shop owner is shot dead at his business place in Petit Valley.

Reports say Edwin Joseph also known as “Conqueror” was shot at the business located on Cameron Road just before 8 o’clock last night.

Newscenter 5 understands a man entered the shop and fired several shots at him.

The gunman then ran out.

Residents in the area heard the explosion and went to investigate.

They found Mr. Joseph in a pool of blood.

Police were called to the scene.

Officers took Mr. Joseph to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Meanwhile 2 men were shot around 8:30pm at Eligion Avenue, Diego Martin.

That incident took place around also on Tuesday night.

The wounded men are identified as Anthony Harraman and Stephen Luces.

They both live at Ramjohn Trace, Eligion Avenue, Diego Martin.

Both men were taken to the St. James Medical Complex for medical treatment.

And a police officer is among 2 people shot in Penal.

The officer has been identified as Richard Jagessar.

The identity of the other man has not yet been released.

The incident took place at Lowkie Trace in penal some time last night.

The victims were conveyed to the Siparia District Hospital then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for additional treatment.