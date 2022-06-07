Search is on for one school girl after she stabs another in the chest, arm and face

A teenage girl is stabbed several times during a fight with a schoolmate at the Williamsville Junction.

The 15-year-old was stabbed in the chest, face and left arm during the fight at around 2:30pm yesterday afternoon.

The girls were in their school uniforms.

One of them is said to have taken out a knife and stabbed the other.

The girl was taken to hospital while the attacker fled the scene.

Police said last evening an arrest is imminent.