Search is on for one school girl after she stabs another in the chest, arm and face

A teenage girl is stabbed several times during a fight with a schoolmate at the Williamsville Junction.
The 15-year-old was stabbed in the chest, face and left arm during the fight at around 2:30pm yesterday afternoon.
The girls were in their school uniforms.
One of them is said to have taken out a knife and stabbed the other.
The girl was taken to hospital while the attacker fled the scene.
Police said last evening an arrest is imminent.
