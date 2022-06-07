Archbishop Gordon decries child abuse and says it must be stopped at all costs

Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon

Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon speaks on the issue of child abuse within children’s homes in Trinidad and Tobago.

He explains why he took so long to respond to the issue, which has been in the public space for several weeks now.

Archbishop Gordon said yesterday his heart breaks over the details of the abuse.

The Archbishop said he has been having profound conversations with key people on the issue.

He vowed to do all in his power to treat with the situation at some homes. He made the comment after the celebration of holy mass for the memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary, mother of the church.