Attorney General under question…the Opposition Leader says he must go

The Opposition Leader calls for the resignation of Attorney General Reginald Amour following reports that he is now conflicted in a matter involving the Piarco Airport project.

Having been disqualified by a Florida court, Attorney General Reginald Amour is now accused of lying and breaching his profession’s code of ethics.

On a political platform of her United National Congress last evening, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar pointed fingers at Mr. Amour, saying his credibility is now shot.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said because of this matter, which played out in a Miami court, there is a constitutional crisis here at home.

According to Mrs. Persad Bissessar the new Attorney General has breached the code of ethics of the legal profession.

She is calling on the Law Association to take up the matter with urgency.