Mercedes-Benz recalls almost 1 million cars over faulty brakes

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost 1million older vehicles from around the world because of potential problems with their braking system.

Over the weekend, the company said it would contact owners of the vehicles as their brakes may be affected by what it called “advanced corrosion”.

The recall affects a total of 993,407 vehicles, including 70,000 in Germany.

Mercedes recalled a similar number of cars last year over a safety issue with their emergency call system.

The company said the vehicles in the latest recall were built between 2004 and 2015 and were from its ML and GL series of SUVs and R-Class luxury minivans.

Mercedes said it is starting the recall immediately and that the process would involve inspecting the potentially faulty vehicles and replacing parts if necessary.

Last February, the company recalled over 1million cars because of a defect in its “Ecall” feature, which alerts emergency services of an accident and relays the vehicle’s location.