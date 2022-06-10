17-year-old being questioned by police about fire at a Support Centre of the Children’s Authority

A 17-year-old female ward of the Children’s Authority is being questioned by the police in connection with a fire at a Support Centre.

The blaze occurred yesterday morning.

It forced the evacuation of 18 wards at the Centre.

The authority runs the home.

Deputy Fire Officer, Daren Darset said yesterday fire fighters from the Wrightson Road and Arima stations responded.

The children have been transferred to another facility.

The authority yesterday said no one was hurt.

Police say they received a call about the fire from a security guard on the compound.

Damage to the 2-storey building is still being assessed.

The fire started at around 1:52 am.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are being carried out.