Tourism Minister says overwhelming response for Royal Caribbean recruitment drive was because of persons not applying online and just showed up

Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell

Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell says there was a significant amount of persons who showed up for the Royal Caribbean recruitment drive who had not applied online.

He says this is what led to the overwhelming response.

On Tuesday at NAPA and SAPA there was thousands of persons seeking to get jobs on board the cruise line.

Speaking at the Post Cabinet News Conference yesterday Minister Mitchell said some people came in as walks in.

Minister Mitchell said persons who did not complete the online process and walked in would be kept on a database.

The recruitment drive is to take place again today at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain.