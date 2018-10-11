I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Turnaround expert says decision to start a fresh at Petrotrin was the right one

Posted on October 11, 2018 by newscenter5

ANTHONY-WATKINS-2Turn­around ex­pert An­tho­ny Watkins believes the de­ci­sion to start a fresh at state owned Petrotrin was the right one.

 

Mr. Watkins says giv­en the his­to­ry of the com­pa­ny, noth­ing else could have been done.

 

Mr. Watkins said sim­ply “tweak­ing” and mak­ing changes and ad­just­ments would not have achieved “what has to be done to sus­tain the company”.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *