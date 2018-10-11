Health Minister continues to declare that drugs are available when in fact they are not – President of PBATT

The Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago says contrary to the assurances of the Health Minister there is a scarcity of chronic disease medication.

Board president, Andrew Rahaman says there are shortages of drugs across the sector.

He says the Minister continues to declare that drugs are available when in fact they are not.

He says the Minister’s claim puts pharmacy employees at risk of unfair attack.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday, Mr. Rahaman used the quantity of insulin for reference.

Newscentre 5 contacted Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday for clarification on the issue.

Minister Deyalsingh opted only to say his Ministry is taking steps to address the shortage issue.