One labour body says statements by Petrotrin chairman is in contempt of court

Statements by Petrotrin chairman Wilfred Espinet are said to have been in contempt of court.
This is the view of one labour body.
Head of the Banking Insurance and General Workers Union, Vincent Cabrera says Mr. Espinet believes he is untouchable and his delusion must be corrected.
This following the statement made by Mr. Espinet on Tuesday, following the Industrial Court’s ruling on Monday stopping Petrotrin from firing workers and closing the refinery.
Yesterday Mr. Cabrerra said Mr. Espinet should be made to account.
Mr. Espinet had said he was not surprised by the court ruling and suggested a review of the body.
Mr. Cabrerra said the statements of the chairman should not be allowed to go unpunished.
The union leader joins the Oilfield Worker Trade Union, which says the comments were a form of intimidation.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.