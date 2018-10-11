I955 FM


One labour body says statements by Petrotrin chairman is in contempt of court

Posted on October 11, 2018 by newscenter5

5ba16287549a6.imageStatements by Petrotrin chairman Wilfred Espinet are said to have been in contempt of court.

 

This is the view of one labour body.

 

Head of the Banking Insurance and General Workers Union, Vincent Cabrera says Mr. Espinet believes he is untouchable and his delusion must be corrected.

 

This following the statement made by Mr. Espinet on Tuesday, following the Industrial Court’s ruling on Monday stopping Petrotrin from firing workers and closing the refinery.

 

Yesterday Mr. Cabrerra said Mr. Espinet should be made to account.

 

Mr. Espinet had said he was not surprised by the court ruling and suggested a review of the body.

 

Mr. Cabrerra said the statements of the chairman should not be allowed to go unpunished.

 

The union leader joins the Oilfield Worker Trade Union, which says the comments were a form of intimidation.

