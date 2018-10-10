Miss Universe bacchanal again

The Miss Universe franchise is again involved in a legal battle.

This time with Martrecia Alleyne, the runner up to Yvone Clarke in last year’s local beauty pageant.

Red96.7 understands Ms. Alleyne has filed a lawsuit against the local Miss Universe franchise, its national director, Jenny Douglas and the Miss Universe organization…

Last year Ms. Clarke was chosen to represent this country at the Miss Universe competition in Las Vegas.

However, she was stripped of her title and replaced with Ms. Alleyne.

After threatening to take legal action against the franchise and its director, Ms. Clarke was reinstated and allowed to compete.

Ms. Alleyne says when Ms. Clarke was reinstated she was given the assurance that she would be automatically nominated to represent Trinidad and Tobago in this year’s competition.

But she says this did not happen.

Ms. Alleyne says she was informed via email that the franchise was restricting from allowing her to represent the country this year.

She wants the High Court to declare that the Miss Universe organization breached contractual agreements.

The beauty competition is carded for December 17th in Bangkok, Thailand.