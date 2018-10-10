Taxi drivers halt protests

Taxi drivers in Point Fortin halt protests.

On Monday and Tuesday engaged in protests by refusing to transport passengers.

They say rising fuel prices and deplorable road conditions led to the action.

Yesterday there were reports that more drivers joined in the demonstration refusing to transport passengers

As a result hundreds of commuters were left abandoned.

Today, President of the Point Fortin/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association, John David tells Newscentre 5 the workers have resumed work today.

Mr. David says he is giving the relevant authorities a deadline of Monday October 15th to address the matter.

He says if the association is not contacted, the drivers will resume protests.