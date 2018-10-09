A promise that the sea bridge woes are over

A promise that the sea bridge woes experienced over the past months have now ended, with the addition of the Galleon’s Passage.

Yesterday the vessel completed its maiden commercial voyage to Tobago.

Minister of Works and Transportat Rohan Sinanan was among the passengers on board.

At the end of the voyage he expressed satisfaction with the vessel’s performance

At the port in Scarborough Minister Sinnanan told reporters his Ministry is working to have two vessels service the sea bridge at the end of this year.

But Minister Sinnanan revealed that the 2020 deadline for a new port in Tobago would not materialise because of infrastructural issues.

He said his Ministry is looking at alternatives which include having the vessel work out of Toco.

And Chief Secretary, Kelvin Charles says he is pleased.

Secretary Charles says the sister isle has passed the worse.