Residents in central Trinidad without water today

Posted on October 12, 2018 by newscenter5

wasa_logo_0_3Residents in central Trinidad are without water today.

 

The Water And Sewerage Authority says this is due to a defective valve at the Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas.

 

In a release, WASA says repair works currently underway are expected to be completed by 6 o’clock this evening.

 

Areas affected include Peters-Field Main Road, Pierre Connector Road as well as St. Thomas Village and environs.

 

WASA also says customers in Malabar phases 1, 3 and 4 will see a disruption in their supply as repair works on a broken 12 inch diameter pipeline along Malabar Extension Road are ongoing.

 

Repair works expected to be completed by 4 o’clock this afternoon.

