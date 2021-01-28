TUCO announces online Road March

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation says “all house is road” as it announces the TUCO and Bmobile Online Road March.

Borrowing from the popular selection of the same name by Bunji Garlin, TUCO President Lutalo Massismba says the online version will be fun.

TUCO will announce the contenders and persons can vote for as many as they like as many times as they like from February 1st to 16th.

Mr. Massimba says persons want a say in what song they would like to see win.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Massimba said it is also about supporting the artiste during the pandemic.

The winning performer will receive $100,000 as a prize.