Veteran Calypsonian Singing Sandra has died

Calypsonian Sandra Des Vignes Millington aka Singing Sandra

Calypsonian Sandra Des Vignes Millington also known as Singing Sandra has died.

The former Calypso Monarch passed away at her Chaguanas home this morning.

The cause of death is not yet known but Newscenter 5 understands she was ailing for sometime.

Mrs. Des Vignes Millington was 64-years-old.

Chairman of the National Carnival Commission and Calypsonian by profession, Winston Gypsy Peters is shocked and saddened by her passing.

He said earlier her contributions to the art form cannot be forgotten.

Among Singing Sandra’s classics are “Die With My Dignity” and “Voices From the Ghetto”.