Opposition motion of no confidence in the National Security Minister fails in Parliament

National Security Minister, Stuart Young

National Security Minister, Stuart Young has survived a motion of no confidence in the House of Representatives.

The motion filed by the Opposition Leader failed in the Lower House yesterday following hours of debate.

Last night, loud noise and equally thunderous yes responses were heard as members voted on the private motion.

In making a case for her motion, Mrs. Persad Bissessar demanded that Minister Young be removed.

She says he has handled the exemption process badly.

She accused government of favoritism.

But Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley told the Opposition Leader her motion was misdirected.

Dr. Rowley said he has every confidence in his National Security Minister.

In response, the Tabaquite MP, Anita Haynes cautioned the Prime Minister.

The man himself, Stuart Young described the motion as sad.

He dismissed the motion as a total waste of parliamentary time.

Meanwhile Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal referred to a reported exchange of words between Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, Foster Cummings and Minister Young.

Dr. Moonilal said it showed government members are not on the same page when it comes to the exemption process.

He said this proves there is division in the government.

Dr. Moonilal reiterated calls for the National Security Minister to resign.