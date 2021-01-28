All eyes on the Inauguration Ceremony planned for winning candidates in the THA election

Three days after the Tobago House of Assembly Election, winning candidates are expected to be sworn in today.

But many in Tobago are not sure just how far the process will go.

On Monday this week the people of Tobago gave the ruling Peoples National Movement 6 of the 12 electoral districts.

They also gave the minority Progressive Democratic Patriots 6 districts.

Both the PDP and the PNM have held firm to the view that they should be allowed to form the next executive of the THA.

The PDP has called for talks.