PDP spends night in the Chamber

A night in the chamber of the Tobago House of Assembly for elected representatives of the Progressive Democratic Patriots.

Last night Political Leader of the PDP and his assembly team insisted the suspension of yesterday’s sitting was illegal.

The 6 Assemblymen along with the 6 from the Peoples National Movement yesterday failed again to elect a Presiding Officer.

Several rounds of voting on the 2 nominees resulted in a deadlock.

At the end of the process the house was suspended, but this did not meet the favor of the PDP representatives.

They decided to stay in the assembly chamber calling on the clerk to resume the sitting.

PDP supporters heeded a call by their leaders to bring food and water for them.

Mr. Duke addressed them on the outside of the assembly.

His deputy, Farley Augustine said what was happening was undemocratic.

The PDP has nominated Julian Skeete for the post of Presiding Officer.

The PNM has changed its nominee, from Ingrid Melville to Dr. Kern Johnson.