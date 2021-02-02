PM agrees that the only way to fix impasse of election is a return to the polls

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley agrees that the only way to fix the impasse of the THA Election is a return to the polls.

Dr. Rowley is also suggesting possibly changing the number of Electoral Districts in Tobago.

In the Express today, Dr. Rowley says he took note of what happened in the assembly yesterday and he now has to determine if there is any other option, which would negate the Parliament getting involved.

Dr. Rowley reportedly says if there is no way out other than amending the Tobago House of Assembly Act, it would mean making a provision, which would allow the deadlock to be legally broken.