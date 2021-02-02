3 THA secretaries from the last executive resign

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis

Three secretaries from the last executive of the Assembly have tendered their resignations, as suggested by the Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis.

Former Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and former Assemblymen Hayden Spencer and Jomo Pitt resigned yesterday.

Confirmation of this comes via release from the Office of the Chief Secretary.

During his address to the nation on Sunday night, Mr. Dennis revealed his intention to ask for the resignation of those secretaries who did not seek re-election and were therefore replaced as Assemblymen.

He confirmed receipt of the resignations last evening.