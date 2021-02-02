COVID-19 vaccines expected in Trinidad and Tobago next month

One hundred thousand doses of the Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine are earmarked for this country.

At the COVID-19 briefing yesterday Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh explained the rollout for the 1st tranche of vaccines.

Minister Deyalsingh said while there was adequate storage room; he did not want to overburden the infrastructure.

He also explained the rollout for the 2nd tranche.

And former Health Minister Emmanuel Hosein is encouraging persons to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Dr. Hosein spoke of his own personal experience with polio in a bid to get through to anti-vaccers and persons who are doubtful about being inoculated.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health reported that there were 2 new COVID-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago.

Dr. Erica wheeler assures the COVID-19 vaccine coming to this country is not of inferior quality.

The PAHO/WHO representative to Trinidad and Tobago says the COVID-19 vaccine rollout program is well organized.

Dr. Wheeler says what this country is receiving is approved and will work to fight the virus.

Dr. Wheeler told the media yesterday, while several persons have questioned the effectiveness of the Oxford vaccine against the Pfizer, there is no need to fear.

The vaccine is expected to reach this country by next month.