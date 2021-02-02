Andrea Bharrat woman still not found

Andrea Bharrat

Andrea Bharrat has not yet been found.

One of the developments in the probe is the detention of 5 men by the police.

Yesterday the authorities carried out a search in the Fishing Pond Forest in Sangre Grande.

Police say they are following several leads.

Its now been 4 days since the 22-year-old was kidnapped in Arima.

A co-worker who boarded a taxi with her on King Street in Arima last saw her.

Hours later, a ransom was demanded for her safe return.

Ms. Bharatt, works as a clerk in the Arima Magistrates’ Court

And there is a call for caution on the information posted about the kidnapping of Ms. Bharatt.

The warning comes from Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith.

In a statement, Commissioner Griffith says he notes the media frenzy over this incident and points out that too much information on this case could jeopardise the investigation and place the life of the victim in further danger.

The top cop says while the media has its role to play in society, when it comes to kidnapping the, less said, the better.

Commissioner Griffith also notes that even police officers are over zealous and are giving out sensitive information to the media.

He says this too can compromise an investigation.