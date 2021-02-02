2 day send off for Singing Sandra

Calypsonian Sandra Des Vignes Millington aka Singing Sandra

The funeral service for the late Singing Sandra will take place over 2 days, tomorrow and Thursday.

The National Carnival Commission says it will be coordinating the grand send off for the 2-time Calypso Monarch.

Also at the event will be performances by Kerene Asche who is expected to pay tribute and TUCO president Brother Resistance will deliver remarks.

The fare well will comprise of 2 segments tomorrow at Queens Hall where the body will lie for public viewing and a cultural showcase will be attended by fellow artiste.

The ceremony will take place from 10am to noon.

On Thursday the between 10am to noon and Orisha Spiritual Service will be held at the Hirondelle Basketball Court in her hometown of Morvant.