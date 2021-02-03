Day 5 and Andrea Bharatt has not yet been found

Andrea Bharrat

The search for Andrea Bharatt is expected to resume today, 5 days after she was reported missing.

Yesterday police, soldiers, hunters and other civilians were allowed to join the search in the forest of Sangre Grande.

The search party spent some hours at Nonpariel Road Fishing Pond yesterday.

Andrea Bharatt was last seen in a taxi heading to her Arima Old Road home last Friday evening.

She had left her work place at the Arima Magistrate’s Court.

Police have since detained 5 men in connection with the kidnapping.

Crime Stoppers yesterday offered a $50,000-dollar reward and Mode Alive has put up $20,000 for information, which leads to the 22-year-old’s safe return.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is telling members of the public and the media to guard against saying and revealing too much about the investigations.

The story is being widely covered and Commissioner Griffith yesterday had some words of caution.

National Security Minister, Stuart Young yesterday expressed the hope that Ms. Bharrat will be found safe.

He too was cautious in his response to questions about the kidnapping.

The Minister did say there are many sick people in the country.