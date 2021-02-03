I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Prayers from the First Peoples for Andrea’s safe return

Posted on February 3, 2021 by admin

An offering of prayers for the safe return of Andrea Bharatt.

Leader of the First Peoples of Trinidad and Tobago Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez says he, like others hopes that the young woman will be found and be returned to her father.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Chief Bharath-Hernandez called on the political parties to stop playing with criminals.

The Arima resident spoke of criminals being allowed to run loose in some communities.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *