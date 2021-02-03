Make pepper spray available to women

Commissioner Gary Griffith is again calling on the government to make pepper sprays available to women, so they can protect themselves.

On Monday evening at a community meeting in Princes Town, the Commissioner was asked by the MP Barry Padarath about his suggestion to the government on making pepper spray accessible

Yesterday Minister Young was asked about the government’s apparent delay in going with the commissioner’s suggestion.

Minister Stuart Young said the government has sought expert and legal advice on the pepper spray issue.

In Princess Town, Commissioner Griffith attempted to dismiss those who feel pepper spray could get into the wrong hands and create another problem.

He said something has to be done to help protect women who are under attack.