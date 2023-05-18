TTUTA SAYS YES TO GOVERNMENT’S FOUR PERCENT SALARY INCREASE OFFER.

TTUTA President Mr. Martin Lum Kin

Teachers have accepted the government’s four percent salary increase offer.

Yesterday the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Martin Lum Kin signed on the dotted lines.

12,500 teachers are to benefit from the payout.

During an interview on TV6 news last evening Mr. Lum Kin explained that his members were at a disadvantage from the start of a tribunal hearing held on Friday.

The TTUTA President admitted the settlement is not the best and is not what teachers had hoped for.

Mr. Lum Kin said the Chief Personnel Officer Dr. Daryl Dindial has promised to try and get the salaries and several allowances in the quickest possible time.

He said back pay is likely to be distributed in the next financial year,

that ends between September and October this year.