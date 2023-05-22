TRAGEDY ENGULFS GUYANA AS 20 STUDETS ARE BURNT TO DEATH …AN EMERGENCY CABINET MEETING IS UNDERWAY

President Irfaan Ali has summoned an early morning cabinet meeting in the wake of the tragic fire in Mahdia.

Reports so far say at least 20 children have perished in the Guyanese mining town.

Reports say the fire broke out just after midnight last night engulfing a Secondary School Dormitory and trapping students.

The building reportedly housed mostly female pupils.

President Irfaan Ali spoke with news source Guyana at the Eugene F Correia Airport.

He described the tragedy as gut wrenching.

His Excellency said the weather was presenting challenges and emergency services were struggling to contain the blaze.

The Head of State said, the government with the support of the joint services would leave nothing unturned as to the care of the injured.

The Mahdia School houses a large number of students from, outlying indigenous communities. Many of them lived in the school dorm.

National Security advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia gave an update on the evacuation of the injured.

The wooden building, which housed the high school girls.

A cause of the fire is still to be confirmed.