TTUTA says praise cannot only be given to high achievers

Head of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Antonia De Freitas says while it is all good and well to celebrate the high achievers, other students cannot be ignored.

Ms. De Freitas says consideration must be given to motivating those who did not do as well in the exams.

The association president says the way society views education has to change.

She says proper planning must be done to rectify the situation.