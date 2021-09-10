Girls top this year’s S.E.A.

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

Rousillac Presbyterian School takes the first place in the Secondary Entrance Assessment.

Nineteen thousand, five hundred and forty-four students got their results yesterday after writing the exam in July this year.

In announcing the top performers at a ceremony yesterday, Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly said it was an historic year for the examination.

Dr. Gadsby Dolly also named other students who excelled.

She spoke of the effects of the pandemic on education saying it will contribute to a decline in performances.

Also addressing the gathering was Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris Julian.

The Minister said the nation’s students showed resilience.

High scoring students include Aisha Lewis of The Audrey Jeffers School For The Deaf, and Curlan Highley from The Cascade School For The Deaf.

Girls have also topped the examination in Tobago.

The number one performer is Jole St. John of the Scarborough Methodist Primary.