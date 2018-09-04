TTUTA says Education Ministry has failed

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says the Education Ministry has failed.

This after 25 schools did not open their doors to students on the first day of the new term.

Association president Lyndsley Doodhai says the Ministry’s tardiness is unacceptable.

He says the association notes with concern that some schools were unable to reopen because of incomplete repairs.

The union has made public a list of schools it says was not opened yesterday.

According to TTUTA nine of the 25 schools suffered earthquake damage and are not safe.