CCTV footage does not support claim of United States national being assaulted says St. Vincent and the Grenadines PM

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says Closed Circuit Television footage does not support the claim by a 70-year-old United States national that she was assaulted and groped in St. Vincent and the Grenadines capital, by two men of Middle Eastern descent.
Dr. Gonsalves, flanked by Acting Commissioner of Police, Colin John, addressed the issue yesterday.
The alleged incident led to the removal of 23 United States Peace Corps volunteers from St.Vincent and the Grenadines last month.
Dr. Gonsalves and Commissioner John did not take questions from the media, saying that the investigation into the allegation is ongoing.
The Prime Minister told reporters two officials from the Barbados-based United States Embassy are assisting with the investigation.
Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves said on August 20th , the un-named 70-year-old female Peace Corp volunteer alleged that she was assaulted near the bus terminal five days after arriving in the country.
Dr. Gonsalves said following the alleged assault, he was advised that all the Peace Corps volunteers were sent to St. Lucia for an initial two-week period.
The Acting Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, Gaïna Dávila, last month confirmed that the volunteers had been sent to St. Lucia, but said the action had nothing to do with the crime situation in St. Vincent.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.