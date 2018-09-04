Trade Unions respond to warning to workers planning to strike on Friday

A warning to workers planning to strike on Friday….but trade unions are hitting back.
The Public Administration Minister Marlene Mc Donald yesterday urged government employees to ignore calls by labour leaders to stay away from their duties in protest.
In a release Minister Mc Donald said persons employed in essential services are prohibited from taking such action in sympathy with institutions they are not attached to.
The Minister said the call by the unions is unlawful.
The Minister listed some of the services where employees should not engage in protest.
But already, trade unions are telling the government they would not tolerate threats and intimidation.
Head of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union, Ancel Roget yesterday stood up for teachers who have been warned by their Line Minister.
Plans for the strike were announced during Labour Day celebrations in June, weeks before confirmation from the government that the oil refinery at Petrotrin will be shut down.
