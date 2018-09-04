Republic Bank Limited confirms robbery…less than 200,000 taken

Republic Bank Limited has confirmed bandits have taken less than 200,000 dollars from its Ariapita Avenue Port of Spain branch.

The incident is believed to have occurred over the In­de­pen­dence long week­end.

According to reports when se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cers got to work yesterday morning they found that a wall near the vault had been bust­ed.

It is believed the thieves were not able to access the bank’s main vault but they got into a cash bin which contained money.

Police say the thieves got 127,000TTD, 5,000 USD, and 500 canadian dollars.

205 pounds and 427 eu­ros were also taken.

In a state­ment yes­ter­day, Re­pub­lic Bank Lim­it­ed said yesterday overnight teller tills were tam­pered with and a val­ue of less than $200,000 was stolen.”

The bank said it is pro­vid­ing video footage and oth­er elec­tron­ic se­cu­ri­ty ev­i­dence to as­sist the po­lice in their in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

ASP An­der­son Pa­ri­man and In­spec­tor Lopez of the Port of Spain CID are lead­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to the in­ci­dent.