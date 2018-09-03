I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes the country on Saturday

Posted on September 3, 2018 by newscenter5

EarthquakeMonitor-1024x576A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes the country.

 

Reports say the quake occurred at 10:20pm on Saturday.

 

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, the quake had latitude of 10.56 and longitude: 62.93 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

 

On August 21st a 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the country.

 

The following day a 5.9 magnitude after shock occurred.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *