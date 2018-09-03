New school term begins today

The new school term has started.
Thousands of students are just about to settle into their schools, many for the first time.
But not all schools will be functioning.
Minister in the Ministry of Education Lovell Francis says this is as a result of infrastructural issues.
Mr. Francis says last months severe 6.9 magnitude earthquake caused damage at some schools…
He says repairs are not yet completed
The Curepe Anglican Primary School, Forest Reserve Anglican Primary School, Santa Monica RC Primary School, Dayanand Memorial Vedic Primary School and the St. Paul’s Anglican Primary School will not be reopened today.
Mr. Lovel was speaking at a media conference on Saturday.
He said engineers visited schools following the earthquake to carry out assessments and were advised that the five schools should remain closed.
