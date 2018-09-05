PM meets with JTUM tomorrow

The Prime Minister meets with the Joint Trade Union Movement tomorrow.

Dr. Keith Rowely announced the impending talks during a political meeting in Marabella last evening.

The discussions are expected to be focused on Cabinet’s decision to close the Petrotrin refinery.

Some 2600 workers will be affected as a result.

The representing Oilfeild Workers Trade Union is not in agreement

A planned shutdown of the country is now boosted by the government’s decision.

However Dr. Rowley is convinced those opposing the decision have ulterior motives.