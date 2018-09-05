I955 FM


PM meets with JTUM tomorrow

Posted on September 5, 2018 by newscenter5

1801267The Prime Minister meets with the Joint Trade Union Movement tomorrow.

Dr. Keith Rowely announced the impending talks during a political meeting in Marabella last evening.

 

The discussions are expected to be focused on Cabinet’s decision to close the Petrotrin refinery.

 

Some 2600 workers will be affected as a result.

 

The representing Oilfeild Workers Trade Union is not in agreement

 

A planned shutdown of the country is now boosted by the government’s decision.

 

However Dr. Rowley is convinced those opposing the decision have ulterior motives.

